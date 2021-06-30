The Spun

Breaking: Injury Diagnosis In For Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks unning up the court during a game.CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 26: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks runs onto the court against the Charlotte Hornets before their game at Spectrum Center on November 26, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The official injury diagnosis is in for Giannis Antetokounmpo and it’s good news for Milwaukee Bucks fans.

According to ESPN NBA insiders Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe, the MVP forward suffered no ligament tears when he hyperextended his knee in the second half of Tuesday night’s playoff game in Atlanta.

Giannis suffered a gruesome knee injury in Game 4 against Atlanta, forcing him to miss most of the second half of the loss. However, while the injury looked bad, Giannis was able to walk back onto the court.

Thankfully, he reportedly suffered no structural damage to the knee.

“There is no structural damage to Giannis Antetokounmpo’s left knee after his awkward landing last night in Atlanta; ligaments are sound,” Wojnarowski reported. “Timetable to return is unclear.”

While Giannis avoided a serious injury, it seems unlikely that he will be able to return in time for the rest of the playoffs.

Milwaukee is tied with Atlanta, 2-2, in the Eastern Conference Finals. Game 5 of the series is scheduled for Thursday night at 8:30 p.m. E.T.

The Bucks will likely have an official update on Giannis’ status later in the week. Stay tuned for more updates on the injury.


