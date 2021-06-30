Breaking: Injury Diagnosis In For Giannis Antetokounmpo

The official injury diagnosis is in for Giannis Antetokounmpo and it’s good news for Milwaukee Bucks fans.

According to ESPN NBA insiders Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe, the MVP forward suffered no ligament tears when he hyperextended his knee in the second half of Tuesday night’s playoff game in Atlanta.

Giannis suffered a gruesome knee injury in Game 4 against Atlanta, forcing him to miss most of the second half of the loss. However, while the injury looked bad, Giannis was able to walk back onto the court.

Thankfully, he reportedly suffered no structural damage to the knee.

“There is no structural damage to Giannis Antetokounmpo’s left knee after his awkward landing last night in Atlanta; ligaments are sound,” Wojnarowski reported. “Timetable to return is unclear.”

There is no structural damage to Giannis Antetokounmpo's left knee after his awkward landing last night in Atlanta; ligaments are sound, sources tell @ZachLowe_NBA and me. Timetable to return is unclear. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2021

While Giannis avoided a serious injury, it seems unlikely that he will be able to return in time for the rest of the playoffs.

Milwaukee is tied with Atlanta, 2-2, in the Eastern Conference Finals. Game 5 of the series is scheduled for Thursday night at 8:30 p.m. E.T.

The Bucks will likely have an official update on Giannis’ status later in the week. Stay tuned for more updates on the injury.