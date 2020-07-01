Giannis Has Emphatic Response To NBA Season Having ‘Asterisk’

Will the 2019-20 NBA champion have an “asterisk” next to it in the record books due to the unique “bubble” circumstances? Don’t suggest that idea to Giannis.

The Milwaukee Bucks star was asked today if he thought the NBA’s 2020 champion would be viewed in different form than the rest. He had an emphatic response.

“This is going to be the toughest championship you could ever win,” Giannis told reporters today, via Eric Nehm of The Athletic.

Giannis is not the only one who’s made his thoughts on the subject public. Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers had a similar answer.

“The team that wins this deserves a gold star, not an asterisk,” Rivers recently told NBA commissioner Adam Silver.

Rivers’ son, Austin, had an interesting response to the “asterisk” idea, too.

“I think whoever wins should (an) asterisk next (to) it. But only for it being one of the toughest championships ever won,” Rivers told Taylor Rooks of Bleacher Report. “(You’re) asking guys to take 3-4 months off, then come back and find chemistry etc. then play during a pandemic, while players are fighting for the BLM.”

The truth is, the 2019-20 NBA season will always be viewed differently than the rest. But that doesn’t mean the eventual champion is any less deserving than previous teams. As players and coaches have suggested, this might be the toughest title to win in NBA history.