Giannis Reveals His Pick For NBA's Best Current Player

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - APRIL 24: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks smiles at fans near the end of Game Four of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs against the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on April 24, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. The Bucks defeated the Bulls 119-95. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is widely considered one of the best players in the NBA. In fact, many consider him the best basketball player in the world.

But Giannis, who's well know for his humble perspective on life, believes that title belongs to someone else.

The two-time league MVP believes LeBron James is still the best player in the NBA.

“It’s interesting to me how LeBron is still [in] one of the best shapes [of] his life and being the best player in the world and still being in year 18,” Giannis told Marca Basket. “Like, that’s really interesting. I want to know how he does that. He’s been consistent for 18 years. He’s always there. He’s always showing up. That’s unbelievable.

“He obviously gets credit, but I think we’ve got to give him more credit. Doing it for 18 years guys, that’s hard. And hopefully, hopefully I can be there. Hopefully, I can do this for 18 years, 20 years. That’s the goal.”

In his 19th NBA season, LeBron averaged 30.3 points per game — his highest scoring average since his fifth year in the league. The 37-year-old Los Angeles superstar is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon, taking the court for 37.2 minutes per game this past season.

While LeBron is still performing at an elite level heading into Year 20, he won't be able to keep this pace up forever.

Fortunately, the all-time great hooper has bright young players like Giannis accept the torch when that time comes.