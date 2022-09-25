Giannis Reveals His Pick For The NBA's Best Player

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - MARCH 26: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks reacts after a dunk against the Houston Rockets during the first half of a game at Fiserv Forum on March 26, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo indirectly said that best player in the world resides in the Bay Area right now.

Speaking at NBA Media Day, Giannis was asked if he feels he's the best player in the world today. "No," said the two-time MVP.

Do I believe I'm the best player in the world? No. I think the best player in the world is the person that's the last one standing. It's the person that takes his team to the [finish line] and helps them win [games] and become champion. Two years ago when we did that, yeah... But now, no. In my opinion, how I view it, the winner is the best.

That would mean in Giannis' opinion that Steph Curry holds that title right now after leading the Warriors to their fourth title of the Big 3 era and earning his first Finals MVP.

Sitting at four rings with one team, Steph is now just one away from joining the Duncan and Kobe club.

Rare air.