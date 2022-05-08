Giannis Reveals Why He Won't Criticize The Referees

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - MARCH 04: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks reacts during the first half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on March 04, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Milwaukee Bucks fended off a late Boston Celtics rally to secure a pivotal Game 3 win Saturday. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way in a highly physical contest with 42 points, 12 rebounds, and eight assists.

After the game, the two-time MVP was asked if he was bothered by the game's officiating. With a baby at home, Antetokounmpo decided it wasn't worth the fine.

"How much does it cost if I say something, a comment about the refs? Is it $20,000?" Giannis asked reporters. "It's a lot of money, so I should not do it. I’ll save my money. I’ve got to pay for diapers."

Though he took a beating neat the basket, Antetokounmpo isn't worried about calls out of his control.

"I just got to play through it. We all got to play through it. Sometimes they’re going to call it, sometimes they’re not going to call it. But at the end of the day, it’s playoff basketball."

Of course, it's easier to take the high road after celebrating a victory.

Celtics head coach Ime Udoka will likely receive the fine Giannis carefully avoided by saying the officials had a "bad missed call" on a critical late three-point attempt by Marcus Smart. He said he's "got to teach my guys to flop a little more."

The Bucks will take a 2-1 series lead into Fiserv Forum for Game 4 on Monday night.