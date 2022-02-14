Giannis Antetokounmpo is a late scratch from Monday night’s Bucks-Blazers game in Milwaukee due to a sore ankle. It likely means one of two things: either he’s trying to get some rest for the All-Star Game or he’s actually dealing with an injury and his status for the ASG is in serious jeopardy.

Fans are trying to figure out which of the two Monday night’s Giannis injury news means.

“Almost simultaneously, Giannis Antetokounmpo (ankle) gets ruled out tonight just as Chicago confirmed Zach LaVine (knee) will miss both of Chicago’s remaining games before the All-Star break. Both are supposed to play in Sunday’s All-Star Game in Cleveland,” writes NBA insider Marc Stein.

“All Star game turning into the Pro Bowl and the stars are just gonna take a seat they should say so so others can play imo,” one fan tweeted.

“Why all the injuries? Some injuries are just going to happen, of course,” another commented. “But, would these players not benefit from having a 1-2 week break earlier in the season to just chill and get much needed rest?”

“I like that giannis is resting today but he better be ok,” a fan said.

Hopefully Giannis is okay and he’s just getting some rest tonight. It’d be a shame if he didn’t play in the All-Star Game this weekend.

The Bucks battle the Portland Trail Blazers this evening.