Giant Panda Has Revealed Its Georgia vs. Ohio State Pick

Who needs us in the media when you could just ask a Giant Panda?

On Tuesday, Yang Yang, one of the Giant Pandas at Zoo Atlanta, made his prediction for this year's Peach Bowl semifinal between Ohio State and Georgia. And it looks like he's riding with the home team.

Yang Yang didn't waste much time going for the black UGA box of food (but it may have just been the closest).

Fans's reacted to the Giant Panda's pick on Twitter.

"I feel this was a biased pick," commented Central Ohio's Kellyanne Stitts.

"Yang Yang is such a homer smh," a user said.

"Has this moved the line in Vegas?" another asked.

"Great choice, Yang Yang!!! Go Georgia!!!"

"The Panda has spoken…" tweeted Anthony Dasher.

"Yang Yang knows what’s up!" a Bulldogs fan replied.

"Seeing Ohio State fans get butt hurt about a Panda picking a winner of a football game has made my day," another said.

Are you riding with Yang Yang on this one?