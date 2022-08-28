Giants Announce Encouraging Tyrod Taylor Injury News

FOXBOROUGH, MA - AUGUST 11: New York Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor (2) drops back to pass during an NFL preseason game between the New England Patriots and the New York Giants on August 11, 2022, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

New York Giants backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor had a much shorter day on the field against the New York Jets today as a big hit knocked him out of the game.

Taylor was carted off the field in the first half of today's 31-27 loss after suffering a back injury. He had been left on the ground after a hard hit in the first quarter and never came back into the game.

Fortunately, the news appears to be very positive. Speaking to the media after the game, Giants head coach Brian Daboll said that Taylor "should be okay."

Taylor has dealt with a number of injuries through the years, but this one seems a lot less serious than some of the others. Though if it is, Daboll appears content to slot in veteran Davis Webb as the No. 2 quarterback behind Daniel Jones.

Tyrod Taylor is a respected veteran quarterback with 53 career starts and a Pro Bowl to his name.

Taylor spent his first four seasons with the Baltimore Ravens before spending three years as the Buffalo Bills' starter between 2015 and 2017.

But over the past four years in stints with the Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Chargers and Houston Texans, a combination of bizarre injuries and poor play have reduced him to a backup with a reputation for getting hurt.

Hopefully this injury doesn't keep him on the shelf for too long.