Giants Announce New Decision On LB Jaylon Smith

Yesterday, the New York Giants signed former Pro-Bowl linebacker Jaylon Smith to their practice roster.

Now, in preparation for tomorrow’s matchup against his former Dallas Cowboys team, the Giant have elevated Smith to the active roster as a COVID-19 replacement.

GIANTS ROSTER MOVES 12/18 Activated from Reserve/COVID-19:

DB Xavier McKinney Activated from Practice Squad (COVID-19 Replacement):

WR Alex Bachman

LB Jaylon Smith

DB Jarren Williams Practice Squad Signing:

DB Sam Beal pic.twitter.com/BOEtdF2mma — Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) December 18, 2021

New York linebackers Cam Brown and Oshane Ximines are each out this week with positive COVID-19 tests. The Giants have also been hit with some significant injuries at the LB position throughout the year, including five players on the injured reserve: Carter Coughlin, Blake Martinez, T.J. Brunson, Trent Harris and Justin Hilliard.

Just as he had for each of the four previous seasons, Smith began his 2021 campaign as a member of the Cowboys. But after just four games this year, the former early second-round draft pick was released by the Dallas organization. He was quickly picked up by the Green Bay Packers, but dropped again after just two games.

Sunday could be an excellent opportunity for a revenge game as Smith looks to perform against the team that saw him notch 56 total starts and a Pro-Bowl appearance in 2019.

The Giants will face off against the Cowboys tomorrow at 1 p.m. ET.