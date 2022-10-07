Giants Announce Official Decision On Quarterback Daniel Jones

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 02: Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants looks to pass in the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at MetLife Stadium on November 02, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The New York Giants are in London this weekend for a game against the Green Bay Packers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. But will quarterback Daniel Jones, fresh off an injury, be under center for them?

Jones suffered an ankle injury in a win over the Chicago Bears this past Sunday and was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday. But after being a full practice participant on Friday, the Giants have made their decision.

The Giants have taken Jones off the injury report entirely. He is fully cleared to play and will start against the Packers this Sunday, per NFL insider Tom Pelissero.

The Giants suffered injuries to both Jones and backup QB Tyrod Taylor this past Sunday. Taylor suffered the more severe injury, sustaining a serious concussion that kept him from practicing all week due to the concussion protocol. He was quickly ruled out for Sunday.

Through the first few weeks of the season, Daniel Jones has looked much more like the quarterback the Giants wanted him to be. While he isn't getting tons of yardage through the air, his mobility is extending drives and keeping the team in contention late for a lot of games.

The Giants will probably need Jones to play a lot more like he did in Week 1 if they want to go blow for blow with reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers though.

Will Jones play on Sunday? Will he play well enough for the Giants to spring an upset on the Packers?