Giants Announce Their Plan For The Preseason Opener

PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 26: A detailed view of a New York Giants helmet on the sidelines before the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field on December 26, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) No licensing by any casino, sportsbook, and/or fantasy sports organization for any purpose. During game play, no use of images within play-by-play, statistical account or depiction of a game (e.g., limited to use of fewer than 10 images during the game). Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The New York Giants are planning to have a dress rehearsal for their preseason opener in a few days.

Head coach Brian Daboll spoke to the media on Sunday and said that all of the starters will play this coming Thursday against the New England Patriots.

“I anticipate all of our guys playing,” Daboll said via ProFootballTalk.

This is definitely a bit risky since these games don't mean anything. Usually, teams like to rest their starters for at least the first preseason game, but Daboll wants everyone to get some reps as he brings in a brand new offense.

It's still not clear how many series the first-team offense and first-team defense play. Who knows, both units could end up playing more than a half against New England.

We'll know for sure when the game kicks off at 7 p.m. ET.