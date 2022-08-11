Giants Announce Tim Lincecum's Wife, Cristin, Has Died

KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 22: Tim Lincecum #55 of the San Francisco Giants pitches during Game 2 of the 2014 World Series against the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday, October 22, 2014 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ron Vesely/MLB via Getty Images) Ron Vesely/Getty Images

On Thursday afternoon, the San Francisco Giants released a statement saying Cristin Coleman, the wife of former star pitcher Tim Lincecum, passed away.

"The Giants were extremely saddened to learn of the passing of Tim Lincecum’s wife, Cristin Coleman," a statement from the Giants read. "Our deepest condolences go out to Tim, Cristin’s family and all those whose lives she touched as a friend and teacher.

"She was beloved by the Giants family and her caring and genuine spirit touched those of us who were fortunate enough to know her during her and Timmy’s years with us."

According to multiple reports, Coleman passed away following her battle with cancer. The San Mateo Daily Journal reported Coleman, a principal, passed away in late June while surrounded by family and friends.

Her parents remembered their daughter in a comment to the San Mateo Daily Journal.

“She had a keen intelligence and a kind, compassionate way — a ‘lightness of being’ — that enabled her to navigate life gracefully, always looking for ways to help and support others,” Randy and Sue Coleman said.

Our thoughts are with Lincecum and the Coleman family.