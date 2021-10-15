Giants Announce Unfortunate Update On Saquon Barkley, Kenny Golladay

The New York Giants have made an unfortunate but expected decision on two of its star offensive weapons.

On Friday, the team announced that running back Saquon Barkley (ankle) and wide receiver Kenny Golladay (knee) have both been ruled out for Sunday’s Week 6 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

Barkley was carted off of the field during the first quarter of this past Sunday’s 44-20 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. While this ankle injury isn’t nearly as serious as the ACL tear he suffered in Week 2 of the 2020 season, the fourth-year running back is still understandably frustrated with these recent injury struggles. With touchdowns in each of the previous two games before Week 5, he seemed to be getting back on track before this derailing injury.

Like Barkley, Golladay was ruled out early on in the Week 5 contest. Suffering a hyperextended knee in the first quarter, the veteran wideout left the game and missed every practice this week. Despite missing most of Sunday’s matchup, he still leads the Giants in receiving with 282 yards on the year.

In Barkley’s absence, veteran running back Devontae Booker is set to take the majority of snaps at the running back position. Rookie receiver Kadarius Toney, who broke out with a 189-yard receiving performance on Sunday, will be forced to continue his improved play in the passing game with Golladay out.

The Giants will kick off against the Rams on Sunday afternoon.