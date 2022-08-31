Giants Are Reportedly Visiting With 'Hard Knocks' Star

PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 26: A detailed view of a New York Giants helmet on the sidelines before the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field on December 26, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

HBO's Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions produced a number of memorable moments and players who stood out from the crowd. One of those players who didn't make the Lions' 53-man roster is getting another opportunity now.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, former Lions wide receiver Kalil Pimpleton is set to visit the New York Giants. The rookie out of Central Michigan had one of the most memorable moments of Lions training camp when he juggled in front of the rest of the team.

Unfortunately, Pimpleton's skills in juggling didn't translate into skills on the field - or at least, not enough skill for the Lions to keep him. But he may have hope for an NFL career yet.

The New York Giants already have one former Lions wide receiver in their ranks with Kenny Golladay. Perhaps Pimpleton will join him soon.

Kalil Pimpleton joined Central Michigan out of Virginia Tech in 2019 and promptly had one of the best seasons in school history. He had 82 receptions that year - the sixth most in school history.

In three seasons at Central Michigan, Pimpleton had 170 receptions for 2,131 yards - both top 10 in school history - and 12 receiving touchdowns with another five rushing touchdowns.

But success at Central Michigan wasn't enough to get Pimpleton drafted and he had to wait until after the draft to find an NFL team.

Will the New York Giants sign Kalil Pimpleton?