Giants Are Signing Landon Collins: NFL World Reacts

The New York Giants are signing free-agent safety Landon Collins ahead of their Week 5 matchup against the Green Bay Packers in London.

Collins was selected by the Giants with the 33rd overall pick in 2015 and earned three Pro-Bowl selection as a member of the New York organization from 2015-18.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"GUESS WHO'S BACK?! #TogetherBlue," one fan wrote.

"Just for this. I’m taking a picture in my LC21 jersey," another said.

"This is giving major 2016 vibes," another added.

Collins spent the last three seasons in Washington. Through 13 games in 2021, he notched 81 tackles, one forced fumble and two interceptions. He was released by the Commanders in a cost-cutting move earlier this offseason.

New York starting safety Julian Love missed practice on Wednesday after suffering a concussion in Week 4. Collins worked out with the Giants earlier this week and clearly endeared himself to his former squad.

The 3-1 Giants will look to continue their strong start in an overseas matchup against the Packers this weekend.