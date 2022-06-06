Giants Are Working Out Former Browns Tight End

LANDOVER, MD - DECEMBER 03: The helmet of running back Ahmad Bradshaw #44 of the New York Giants sits on the grass before the start of the Giants and Washington Redskins game at FedExField on December 3, 2012 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The New York Giants appear to need some help at the tight end position.

According to NFL insider Tome Pelissero, the Giants are bringing in tight end Stephen Carlson for a workout today.

Carlson was with the Cleveland Browns last year. He tore his ACL in a preseason game last year and has since been cleared to return to football activities.

The Giants will give an opportunity to impress during a tryout today.

"Former #Browns TE Stephen Carlson, who tore his ACL in a preseason game last year, has been officially cleared to return to football activities and will work out for the #Giants today, per source," said Pelissero.

Carlson, a former Princeton tight end, spent the first three years of his NFL career in Cleveland. He caught six passes for 62 yards and one touchdown during that span.

The Giants, meanwhile, currently have Ricky Seals-Jones, Jordan Akins, Daniel Bellinger and Chris Myarick at the tight end position.