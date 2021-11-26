Giants Assistant Coach Has Blunt Comment About Job Security

Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham didn’t seem to like the message that was sent in the firing of offensive coordinator Jason Garrett.

Garrett was fired earlier this week after the Giants continued to struggle on offense this season. New York was only averaging 18.9 points per game, along with only 92.9 rushing yards per game as well.

The Giants have scored the fewest touchdowns of any team since the start of last season. New York also only scored 30 or more points one time while Garrett ran the offense.

Graham spoke to the media on Friday and doesn’t seem to like the status on his job security.

“Everyday I come in thinking ‘You could be fired,'” Graham said.

With how many changes the Giants have made in recent years, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Graham goes as well. Nothing has gone right for New York this season as it sits last in the NFC East at 3-7.

Joe Judge is 9-17 overall as the Giants head coach as there have been rumors of him being on a short leash as well this season.

If New York can finish strong, perhaps Graham and Judge will get at least another year with the organization.

As of right now though, it’s looking less and less likely, especially as the losses continue to pile up.