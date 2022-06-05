Giants Backup Quarterback Reveals Prediction For Daniel Jones

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 14: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Daniel Jones #8 and Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants in action against the Pittsburgh Steelers at MetLife Stadium on September 14, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Steelers defeated the Giants 26-16. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

New York Giants quarterback Davis Webb thinks big things are on the horizon for Daniel Jones.

Webb is back with the Giants for a second time after backing up Eli Manning during his first stint. He thinks that Jones is one of the smartest quarterbacks he's ever been around.

Jones is the hardest-working quarterback I've been around," Webb said via the New York Post (first transcribed by NFL.com). "He's probably the smartest quarterback I've been around."

Webb also said that he thinks Jones is going to have the best year of his career in 2022.

"He has really good questions in meetings, takes really good notes, he's always looking to improve, weight room, practice field, meeting room, he's just all in, and it's fun to have a teammate like that," Webb said. "He cares that much and brings the most out of his teammates. I think he's gonna have his best year."

The Giants are sure hoping that Jones does have his best season. He's entering his fourth season with the Giants and has struggled in the previous two.

Jones hasn't thrown for 3,000 yards since he was a rookie in 2019 and has just 21 touchdowns and 17 interceptions in his last two seasons.

We'll see if Webb's prediction comes to pass later this year.