The New York Giants have reportedly received a notable boost ahead of kickoff against the Dallas Cowboys.

New York will reportedly have offensive tackle Andrew Thomas for Sunday afternoon’s game against the Cowboys.

Thomas was questionable this week with a foot injury. However, he’ll be able to play against the Cowboys on Sunday afternoon.

“Starting LT Andrew Thomas (foot) is ACTIVE vs. Cowboys. Big boost for Giants,” Jordan Ranaan tweeted on Sunday.

Starting LT Andrew Thomas (foot) is ACTIVE vs. #Cowboys. Big boost for #Giants. Inactives:

WR Sterling Shepard (hamstring)

WR Darius Slayton (hamstring)

S Jabrill Peppers (hamstring)

OL Ben Bredeson (hand)

CB Sam Beal

CB Josh Jackson — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) October 10, 2021

The Cowboys enter Sunday afternoon’s game against the Giants as a sizable favorite.

Legendary NFL quarterback Troy Aikman doesn’t believe the Giants are in the same “class” as the Cowboys.

“In my opinion, and I understand in the NFL anybody can beat anybody and all that — but (the Giants) aren’t in Dallas’ class. as far as I’m concerned,” Aikman said while speaking with 96.7 FM The Ticket.

Aikman added: “The amount of pressure that this (Dallas) offense puts on an opponent — because they are so explosive that there’s a lot of pressure for an opposing offense to feel that they’ve got to go do something every time they have the ball. And if they don’t, they’re going to be down two scores. That’s going to be the challenge for the Giants.”

The Cowboys and the Giants will kick off at 4:25 p.m. E.T. on FOX.