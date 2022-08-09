Giants Coach Offers Apology After Starting Brawl At Practice

PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 26: A detailed view of a New York Giants helmet on the sidelines before the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field on December 26, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

New York Giants offensive line coach Bobby Johnson has issued an apology for his role in a brawl during training camp practice on Monday.

Instead of trying to ease tensions during a scuffle between players, Johnson escalated the situation by shoving third-year linebacker Cam Brown.

"The incident [Monday], I take full responsibility," Johnson said during a press conference on Tuesday, per multiple reports. "I'm remorseful. It can't happen. It won't happen again.

"I've apologized to the appropriate people. In particular, Cam. I have to be better than that. It's not what we're looking for. It's a regrettable incident that can't and won't happen again."

Head coach Brian Daboll called the entire team together for a meeting on Monday. He also met with all parties involved in the brawl.

“I would say really for everyone that was involved in that, that is not what we’re looking to do. It has been addressed,” Daboll said, per ESPN. “I spoke to the team. I spoke to the coaches. They know the expectations. We’re not going to lose our composure like that.”

No disciplinary actions have been taken.

"[Daboll] addressed it and he made it crystal clear," Johnson added. "So it's been addressed and we're moving on from it."

The Giants finished a light practice on Tuesday with no incidents.