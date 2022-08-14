Giants Cut Former Jaguars Veteran On Sunday Morning

PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 26: A detailed view of a New York Giants helmet on the sidelines before the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field on December 26, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) No licensing by any casino, sportsbook, and/or fantasy sports organization for any purpose. During game play, no use of images within play-by-play, statistical account or depiction of a game (e.g., limited to use of fewer than 10 images during the game). Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The New York Giants made some official roster cuts on Sunday morning.

One of the players that they let go is former Jacksonville Jaguars safety Jarrod Wilson. He was joined by defensive back Michael Jacquet and offensive lineman Josh Rivas.

Wilson spent the first five seasons of his career (2016-20) with the Jaguars before playing with the New York Jets and San Francisco 49ers last season.

His best season during that time came in 2019 when he finished with 79 total tackles (57 solo), one forced fumble, two interceptions, and four passes defended.

For Wilson's career, he's tallied 204 total tackles (148 solo), one sack, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, three interceptions, and nine passes defended.

Even though he couldn't make the Giants' 53-man roster, there's a good chance he'll make another team's roster once he's inevitably signed.