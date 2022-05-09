Giants Cutting Former Pro Bowler: NFL World Reacts

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA- OCTOBER 22: James Bradberry #24 of the New York Giants intercepts a pass intended for John Hightower #82 of the Philadelphia Eagles in the end zone during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on October 22, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The New York Giants are making a roster cut on Monday afternoon that involves a star cornerback.

Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Giants have released former Pro Bowl cornerback James Bradberry.

The Giants were trying to trade Fowler, but couldn't find another team that was willing to dance. This move will create $10.1 million in cap savings for New York heading into next season.

Bradberry has spent the last two seasons with the Giants and put up good production during both of them. In 2021, Bradberry finished with 47 total tackles (37 solo), one fumble recovery, four interceptions, and 17 passes defended.

In 2020, Bradberry had 54 total tackles (44 solo), two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, three interceptions, and 18 passes defended.

Before he played for the Giants, he spent four seasons with the Carolina Panthers.

The NFL world is already starting to speculate where he could go next.

We'll have to see which teams show interest in Bradberry now that he's a free agent.