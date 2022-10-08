Giants Don't Rule Out Signing Odell Beckham Jr: NFL Fans React

MIAMI, FLORIDA - APRIL 7: Odell Beckham Jr, professional football player, investor, and entrepreneur, speaks during the Bitcoin 2022 Conference at the Miami Beach Convention Center on April 7, 2022 in Miami, Florida. The worlds largest bitcoin conference runs from April 6-9, expecting over 30,000 people in attendance and over 7 million live stream viewers worldwide.(Photo by Marco Bello/Getty Images) Marco Bello/Getty Images

Earlier this week, New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll was asked about possibly signing free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Daboll didn't rule out signing the free agent as the Giants deal with a multitude of injuries to the wide receiver corps. It's also noteworthy that OBJ recently visited with the Giants.

"I'd say that Joe and I talk a lot about a wide variety of things: players, adding players, workouts on Mondays and Tuesdays," Daboll said. "We're always trying to improve our roster in any way we can."

Fans flocked to social media to react to the latest news. It's clear they don't believe OBJ would go back to the Giants.

"No money and I’m pretty sure he would want to go to a contender," one fan said.

"Pretty sure OBJ rules out Daniel Jones being his qb," said another.

"Nag. He'll go to a real contender with a legit QB... not a pretender," a third noted.

Where will OBJ sign?