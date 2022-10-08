Giants Don't Rule Out Signing Odell Beckham Jr: NFL Fans React
Earlier this week, New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll was asked about possibly signing free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
Daboll didn't rule out signing the free agent as the Giants deal with a multitude of injuries to the wide receiver corps. It's also noteworthy that OBJ recently visited with the Giants.
"I'd say that Joe and I talk a lot about a wide variety of things: players, adding players, workouts on Mondays and Tuesdays," Daboll said. "We're always trying to improve our roster in any way we can."
Fans flocked to social media to react to the latest news. It's clear they don't believe OBJ would go back to the Giants.
"No money and I’m pretty sure he would want to go to a contender," one fan said.
"Pretty sure OBJ rules out Daniel Jones being his qb," said another.
"Nag. He'll go to a real contender with a legit QB... not a pretender," a third noted.
Where will OBJ sign?