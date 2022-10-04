Giants Fans Are Not Happy With Today's Quarterback News

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 28: Jake Fromm #4 of the Buffalo Bills signals during the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Highmark Stadium on August 28, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan Bennett/Getty Images)

The New York Giants are working out an old friend on Tuesday.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the team is working out quarterback Jake Fromm, who played three games for them last season.

In those three games, Fromm struggled as he only completed 45% of his passes for 210 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions.

As many would expect, Giants fans aren't happy that he's being given another look.

Fromm is getting a workout because the Giants are banged up at quarterback. Both Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor are dealing with injuries after they got hurt during Sunday's 20-12 win over the Chicago Bears.

There's a chance that new head coach Brian Daboll could get more out of Fromm than the last regime did. After all, Daboll did coach him for a little bit when he was the Buffalo Bills' offensive coordinator last season.

We'll have to see if Fromm is able to impress the new staff during this workout.