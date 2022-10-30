Giants Fans Calling For Richie James To Be Cut Sunday

LANDOVER, MD - DECEMBER 03: The helmet of running back Ahmad Bradshaw #44 of the New York Giants sits on the grass before the start of the Giants and Washington Redskins game at FedExField on December 3, 2012 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The New York Giants had a chance to go into Seattle, beat the surging Seattle Seahawks and rise to 4-0 on the road this season. But a rough game for Giants returner Richie James has the fans calling for his job.

James has been the Giants' primary punt returner this season but already had one lost fumble on the season. Unfortunately, he added two more in key spots during today's game.

Late in the second quarter, James fumbled a punt return that set up a Seahawks field goal before the half. He would do the same thing in the fourth quarter, though that one had more serious consequences as the Seahawks turned it into a touchdown.

The Giants went fell into a 27-13 hole as a result. They would lose the game.

Giants fans took to Twitter and called for James to be cut. They don't seem to care when it happens so long as it happens:

Giants find might wind up getting their wish. It's not like Richie James is some indispensable player or bound to the team through some big contract they can't get out of.

James earned his reputation as a return ace during his first three seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, averaging 8.0 yards per return in 2019 and scoring a touchdown in 2018.

But players have been cut for less than what James did today. We'll find out in the days or even hours to come whether the Giants make an example out of him.

Will Richie James lose his job over this performance? Should he?