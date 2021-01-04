Giants Fans Are Furious With Doug Pederson’s Decision

The New York Giants are big-time Philadelphia Eagles fans on Sunday night.

New York beat Dallas on Sunday afternoon, keeping hopes alive for the NFC East crown. The Giants need the Eagles to beat the Washington Football Team on Sunday night in order to make the playoffs.

So far, the Eagles have at least made it a game. Philadelphia is trailing Washington, 17-14, early in the fourth quarter on Sunday night.

Doug Pederson’s costly decision might end up hurting the Eagles (and the Giants), though.

The Eagles, trailing by three points, opted to go for it on fourth down, passing up an easy field goal attempt. Giants fans (and the rest of the NFL world) are pretty stunned by the move.

Giants fans watching Doug Pederson pass up the chip shot game-tying FG for a hot garbage 4th down attempt. pic.twitter.com/CekDSWggGv — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) January 4, 2021

Giants fans watching Doug Pederson go for it on 4th and goal pic.twitter.com/ltvKVk2jrC — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 4, 2021

Doug Pederson either hates the Giants or simply is incompetent — Evan Roberts (@EvanRobertsWFAN) January 4, 2021

Doug Pederson has to unfog his glasses. Can't win like that — B1G Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) January 4, 2021

I hate Doug Pederson more than I've ever hated anyone — Nick Kostos (@TheKostos) January 4, 2021

There’s still almost the entire fourth quarter to play, but the Eagles shot themselves in the foot with that fourth down decision.

Washington is leading Philadelphia, 17-14, with just under 13 minutes to play on Sunday night.

The winner of the NFC East will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card Round on Saturday evening.