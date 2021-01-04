The Spun

Giants Fans Are Furious With Doug Pederson’s Decision

A closeup of Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug PedersonLANDOVER, MD - DECEMBER 30: Head coach Doug Pederson of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts against the Washington Redskins during the second half at FedExField on December 30, 2018 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The New York Giants are big-time Philadelphia Eagles fans on Sunday night.

New York beat Dallas on Sunday afternoon, keeping hopes alive for the NFC East crown. The Giants need the Eagles to beat the Washington Football Team on Sunday night in order to make the playoffs.

So far, the Eagles have at least made it a game. Philadelphia is trailing Washington, 17-14, early in the fourth quarter on Sunday night.

Doug Pederson’s costly decision might end up hurting the Eagles (and the Giants), though.

The Eagles, trailing by three points, opted to go for it on fourth down, passing up an easy field goal attempt. Giants fans (and the rest of the NFL world) are pretty stunned by the move.

There’s still almost the entire fourth quarter to play, but the Eagles shot themselves in the foot with that fourth down decision.

Washington is leading Philadelphia, 17-14, with just under 13 minutes to play on Sunday night.

The winner of the NFC East will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card Round on Saturday evening.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.