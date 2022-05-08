Giants Fans Loving What They're Hearing About Michael Strahan

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - SEPTEMBER 15: Former NY Giant and star of upcoming FOX comedy series "Brothers," Michael Strahan attends the Fox "Brothers" Challenge at the New York Giants Timex Performance Center on September 15, 2009 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Fox)

New York Giants fans are loving what they're hearing about Michael Strahan following the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Giants made some big picks at the top of the first round, including the selection of former Oregon Ducks star Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Strahan is reportedly mentoring the former college football star, which is music to Giants fans' ears.

“So I would say last year – probably fall camp – was when I first had the first Zoom with him and then I got to meet him,” Thibodeaux told the media. “Now actually seeing him and really talking to him and building that relationship has been dope.”

Giants fans are loving it.

"This is the perfect mentorship not only from a player but a life after as well. Could easily see Kayvon transitioning to the media after his career…but he needs results on the field first!" one fan tweeted.

"On brands and football. If anyone can steer this kid its Strahan," another fan added.

"Legit this is my favorite thing ever," one fan added.

Few NFL players have been as successful both on and off the field as Michael Strahan.

New York Giants fans should be very optimistic about their top draft pick moving forward.