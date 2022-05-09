Giants Have Reportedly Decided To Cut Former Pro Bowler

One of the first goals of the Giants' new regime: create cap space. Now, after failing to find a trade partner, New York has decided to release Pro Bowl cornerback James Bradberry.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler was one of the first on the news.

Bradberry was a massive $21.8 million cap hit. But, by letting the veteran CB go, New York was able to salvage roughly half of that.

It's not Bradberry's play that got him released. The 28-year-old played at a Pro Bowl level in 2020, and didn't take much of a step back last season.

Given how much of a premium NFL teams put on the CB spot, it shouldn't take long for Bradberry to land on his feet elsewhere.

It was predictable that the Giants wouldn't find a team to trade with, given how open they were about the potential of parting ways with Bradberry due to his high cap number.

As it stands, New York has opened up about $16 million in space as it reshapes its roster in Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll's image.