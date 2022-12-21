Giants Issue Statement After Carlos Correa Backs Out Of Deal

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 05: Carlos Correa #4 of the Minnesota Twins looks on against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on October 05, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Last week, All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa made waves around the MLB world when he signed a 13-year, $350 million contract with the San Francisco Giants.

On Tuesday, that exciting new deal took a turn for the worse.

Just hours before his introductory press conference, the Giants reportedly hit a snag with Correa's preliminary physical examination. This fallout caused Correa to reopen his free agency and sign with the New York Mets.

The Giants have issued an official statement regarding the unfortunate situation:

"While we are prohibited from disclosing confidential medical information, as Scott Barnes has stated publicly, there was a difference in opinion over the results of Carlos' physical examination. We wish Carlos the best," Giants president of baseball operations Farman Ziadi said.

The specific reasons behind the conflict between Correa and the Giants are unknown. Correa has been placed on the injured list seven times during his eight year MLB career — but played the majority of the season for the Minnesota Twins in 2022.

Correa, 28, has agreed to a 12-year, $315 million contract with the Mets.