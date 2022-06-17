Giants LB Explains Why He Tested Positive For Banned Substance

New York Giants linebacker Justin Hilliard got the news today that he will be suspended for the first two weeks of the 2022 NFL season. He promptly detailed what happened.

Taking to Twitter, Hilliard said that he tested positive for a banned diuretic. He explained that he mistakenly took his partner's prescription medication instead of his own anti-inflammatory prescription.

But Hilliard acknowledged that he had the substance in his body. He said he's taking responsibility for having it.

"I have been informed by the NFL that I tested positive for a banned diuretic - Spironolactone (Canrenone). After investigation, it became clear that I mistakenly took my partner's prescription medication instead of my own anti-inflammatory prescription. I am well aware of the NFL's zero-tolerance policy, and I take full responsibility for having a banned substance in my body," Hilliard wrote.

That's a rough outcome for Justin Hilliard for a variety of reasons. Hilliard was already a fringe player for the New York Giants heading into 2022.

Once a six-year linebacker at Ohio State, Hilliard went undrafted in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed with the San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted free agent but was waived before the start of the season.

The Giants picked up Hilliard off waivers and gave him his NFL debut in Week 4 against the New Orleans Saints. He got 15 snaps but recorded no tackles in two games before being placed on injured reserve in October.

Justin Hilliard will need to have a brilliant training camp if he wants to make the roster after this setback.