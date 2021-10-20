Giants Lose Another Starting WR For “At Least 1 Game”

The 1-5 New York Giants continue to stack up the injury woes.

Due to an ankle injury suffered during last week’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams, rookie wide receiver Kadarius Toney will reportedly miss “at least one game,” per Giants insider Ralph Vacchiano.

Fortunately for New York, Toney’s injury is not severe enough to warrant an IR designation.

WR Kadarius Toney's ankle injury is expected to keep him out at least one game, according to a source. But for now it doesn't sound like they plan to put him on IR. They believe his absence will be shorter than three games. — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) October 19, 2021

After a slow start to the year, Toney enjoyed a breakout performance in a Week 5 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. With lead receiver Kenny Golladay exiting the contest in the first quarter due to a knee injury, the 20th overall pick in the 2021 draft exploded for 189 yards on 10 catches in the 44-20 loss.

As Toney is now likely out in Week 7, the return of some other offensive weapons becomes all the more important. Golladay, fellow wide receiver Darius Slayton (hamstring) and star running back Saquon Barkley (ankle) are all questionable to return this week after missing this past Sunday’s loss.

If Toney and Slayton are both unable to return this week, Sterling Shepard (the team’s only remaining healthy starter) should see some increased targets. Veteran John Ross, second-year WR Collin Johnson and 2020 pickup Dante Pettis could also be in line for some more output.

The injury-battered Giants will take on the Panthers this Sunday afternoon.