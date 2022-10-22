Giants Make Decision About Starting Outside Linebacker

NASHVILLE, TN - DECEMBER 07: Helmets of the New York Giants rests on the sideline during a game against the Tennessee Titans at LP Field on December 7, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

The New York Giants can improve to 6-1 tomorrow if they beat the Jacksonville Jaguars. But they'll have to play that game and a handful of others without one of their top players.

According to ESPN NFL insider Field Yates, the Giants are placing outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari on injured reserve. He will miss at least the next four games as he battles a calf injury.

Ojulari has played in just two games this season after playing in every game last year. He has one sack, one forced fumble and three tackles on 60 snaps.

The second-year linebacker out of Georgia was one of the Giants' lone bright spots on defense last season as they went 4-13. He led the team with 8.0 sacks as a rookie, and was the team's starting linebacker by year's end.

Through six games, the Giants are 5-1 thanks in no small part to their defense. They have yet to allow 24 points in a game this season and have proven to be one of the best at defending the pass and forcing fumbles.

The Giants have done all of that with very few players on defense standing out as an All-Pro or Pro Bowl talent.

People have joked that the Giants might be the worst team to start 5-1 ever. If they are, then first-year head coach Brian Daboll might as well get Coach of the Year honors right now.