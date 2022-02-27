The Giants are reportedly not expected to pick up quarterback Daniel Jones’ fifth-year option. Per NFL journalist Bobby Thompson, New York is will not commit to Jones by the May deadline.

Given Daniel Jones’ inconsistency over his first three seasons its not surprising to see the Giants choose to wait it out.

Fans reacted to New York’s decision across social media.

“First good move by Joe Schoen,” a Giants fan tweeted.

First good move by Joe Schoen. https://t.co/R6Mm1VoIFZ — No Delusion Zone (@AdSalesSavant) February 27, 2022

“We may actually get truly free of Dave Gettleman soon,” replied another NYG fan. Adding, “Hopefully Saquon trade is next.”

We may actually get truly free of Dave Gettleman soon. Hopefully Saquon trade is next https://t.co/aSL7MzJJcZ — Greg (@RealistSpeaking) February 27, 2022

“If true, this was always the correct move,” commented another user.

If true, this was always the correct move https://t.co/CMTRev4eAs — Shane (@shane_baldman91) February 27, 2022

“Kenny Pickett welcome to New York.”

Kenny Pickett welcome to New York https://t.co/8HPnES1Eme — Nick Scott Burner (@NickScottSZN) February 27, 2022

“Hold up-” tweeted another Giants fan.

“Audition year,” replied another. “If he breaks out and becomes a franchise guy he’ll get paid. Anything less and he’s on a new team as a backup.”

Audition year If he breaks out and becomes a franchise guy he’ll get paid Anything less and hes on a new team as a backup https://t.co/EZ0qaUqNbL — K.C. (@Not___KC) February 27, 2022

Brian Daboll will likely be stuck with Jones for at least a year. If he can turn things around for the struggling Giants QB, New York could have a good problem on its hands.

If not, well…