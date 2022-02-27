The Spun

Giants Make Decision On Daniel Jones: NFL World Reacts

New York Giants rookie quarterback Daniel JonesTAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 22: Quarterback Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants warms up before their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on September 22, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The Giants are reportedly not expected to pick up quarterback Daniel Jones’ fifth-year option. Per NFL journalist Bobby Thompson, New York is will not commit to Jones by the May deadline.

Given Daniel Jones’ inconsistency over his first three seasons its not surprising to see the Giants choose to wait it out.

Fans reacted to New York’s decision across social media.

“First good move by Joe Schoen,” a Giants fan tweeted.

“We may actually get truly free of Dave Gettleman soon,” replied another NYG fan. Adding, “Hopefully Saquon trade is next.”

“If true, this was always the correct move,” commented another user.

“Kenny Pickett welcome to New York.”

“Hold up-” tweeted another Giants fan.

“Audition year,” replied another. “If he breaks out and becomes a franchise guy he’ll get paid. Anything less and he’s on a new team as a backup.”

Brian Daboll will likely be stuck with Jones for at least a year. If he can turn things around for the struggling Giants QB, New York could have a good problem on its hands.

If not, well…

