The New York Giants are adding a former Cowboys star to their linebacking core. On Monday, NFL insider Ian Rapoport shared that the G-Men are bringing LB Jaylon Smith up full-time from the practice squad.

“The #Giants have signed LB Jaylon Smith to the 53-man roster,” RapSheet tweeted.

The #Giants have signed LB Jaylon Smith to the 53-man roster. https://t.co/BlysbcCXL5 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 20, 2021

The Cowboys released Smith back in October after just four games. The former Cowboys starter was then picked up by the Packers but was cut on November 2. He played just 27 snaps in Green and Gold.

Now, the former Notre Dame standout finds himself back in the NFC East, although it is in different colors.

The Giants sneakily added Smith to their practice squad ahead of their game against Dallas on Sunday, and he saw some action against the team that drafted him in the second round back in 2016.

Jaylon Smith making a tackle on his first play as a Giant pic.twitter.com/zBqYzmN5YY — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) December 19, 2021

Smith recorded four tackles in the 21-6 loss to the Cowboys. The one-time Pro Bowl selection showed enough to receive a full-time roster spot from the team at the beginning of the week.

Smith played with energy and was very active for the Giants at a position of need.