Giants Offensive Coordinator Makes Decision On Job Interviews

PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 26: A detailed view of a New York Giants helmet on the sidelines before the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field on December 26, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Unlike DeMeco Ryans of the San Francisco 49ers, Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka will not be be taking any interviews with teams looking for head coaches this week.

Kafka has become one of the hottest names this coaching cycle with how he's helped Brian Daboll turn New York around. But all of his focus is on the Giants' divisional round game against Philadelphia on Saturday, despite Daboll giving Kafka his blessing to talk to teams.

The Colts, Panthers and Texans would all reportedly like to speak with the G-Men's OC for their vacancies.

Kafka's decision not only reveals how all-in he is on the team he's currently with, but also speaks to how much of a waste of time it would be if another franchise wasn't willing to wait until after this weekend to talk to him.

Kafka is a first-year coordinator after several years on Andy Reid's Chiefs staff; who he played under as a backup quarterback with the Eagles.