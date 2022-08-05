Giants OL Reportedly Has 'Likely' Career-Ending Injury
A New York Giants offensive tackle is likely done playing football.
Per ESPN's Jordan Raanan, tackle Matt Gono has a neck injury that is likely to end his career. Gono had surgery on his neck last season.
He was reportedly feeling good at the beginning of training camp but started feeling symptoms in his neck when the pads came on this week.
This was set to be Gono's first season in New York after he was with the Atlanta Falcons for four seasons.
He's appeared in 21 games throughout his career while starting in four of them.
Gono signed a one-year deal with the Giants in March when free agency opened. That came after Atlanta released him in January since he missed the entire 2021 season with his neck ailment.