Giants Owner Not Happy With Monday Night Game: Fans React

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - SEPTEMBER 09: President, CEO and co-owner of the New York Giants John Mara looks on during warm ups before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at MetLife Stadium on September 9, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

New York Giants co-owner John Mara isn't pleased with his team's only Monday Night Football appearance in the 2022 season.

The Giants' lone Monday primetime game was scheduled for September 26 — right in the middle of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year.

Mara says the league ignored his requests to take Jewish holidays into account when crafting their schedule.

"I am well aware of that and not happy about it," Mara said, per the New York Post. "I made my feelings known to the league as soon as I saw the schedule. We have always requested the league take the Jewish High Holy Days into consideration when formulating our schedule. Not sure why it happened this year."

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to Mara's scheduling gripe.

Some fans feel Mara should stop complaining.

"Trust me, we’re all unhappy we have to watch the Giants on MNF too,"one fan wrote.

"We as America would be happy to never watch the giants again on prime time so he needs to count his blessings," another added.

Others applauded Mara for his stance.

"We as fans talk a lot of crap about John Mara, but this is a righteous stance and I wholeheartedly appreciate it," one wrote.

The Giants first started requesting away games for Jewish holidays after they played the Dallas Cowboys on Rosh Hashanah in 1998.

The NFL confirmed the Mara did in fact request an away game this year as well.

"We are never able to accommodate every request,” Howard Katz, the NFL’s senior vice president of broadcasting told The Post. “It’s a pretty complex puzzle we put together.

“Mr. Mara absolutely this year and every year when the Jewish holidays fall on football days, he always asks to avoid the Jewish holidays. He certainly did. In this particular case we were not able to accommodate that request.”

The Giants will welcome the Cowboys to town for a Monday night game in Week 3.