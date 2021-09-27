Look: NFL Owner Kicked Over Trash Cans After Sunday’s Loss

Frustration appears to be boiling over within the New York Giants’ organization – at least up top.

According to the New York Post, Giants owner John Mara kicked over some trash cans in frustration following Sunday’s loss. The Giants lost to the Falcons on a last-second field goal.

New York is now 0-3 on the season.

Giants owner John Mara seemingly knocks over trash can in frustration https://t.co/jLKrjuVUty pic.twitter.com/YyjmA8j3lM — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) September 26, 2021

From the report:

The field goal sailed through the uprights, a simultaneous loud bang was heard in the press box and Giants co-owner John Mara walked away from the scene of two knocked-over trash cans near where he watched Sunday’s loss to the Falcons. Mara was surrounded by a handful of other team VIPs who could have been responsible, but detectives looking for circumstantial evidence need only to look at social media for the viral GIF of Mara throwing a chair in the past to connect the dots.

That’s an understandable reaction, to be honest. The Giants are 0-3 and Sunday’s loss was pretty devastating. That’s two straight losses for the Giants on last-second field goals, too.

Saquon Barkley is sick of the losing, too.

“I don’t think we’re a bad team, to be honest,” Barkley said, via NJ.com. “There are no bad teams in the NFL. I’m sick of losing. Everyone is sick of losing. But I wouldn’t consider us a bad team. We’ve just got to figure it out.”