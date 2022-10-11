Giants, Packers Made NFL History In London Sunday

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 09: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers throws a pass in the second half during the NFL match between New York Giants and Green Bay Packers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 09, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images) Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Early Sunday morning - at least in the United States - the New York Giants upset the Green Bay Packers in an exciting contest.

It was arguably the best game played in front of a London crowd and the numbers reflect that. On Tuesday afternoon, viewership numbers for the game were released.

According to Pro Football Talk, the game reached an audience of 5.5 million viewers. That makes it the most-watched London game to be aired on NFL Network.

From Pro Football Talk:

Sunday’s Giants-Packers game reached an audience of 5.5 million viewers, making it the most-watched London game ever to air on NFL Network. And the previous record was set a week earlier by the Vikings-Saints game. So the 2022 season is seeing a significant increase in American fans watching the London games on NFL Network.

It's clear the game of American football is growing internationally. It might be just a matter of time before a team is placed abroad.