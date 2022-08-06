Giants Place Rookie On Season-Ending Injured Reserve: NFL Fans React
Just moments ago, the New York Giants announced that they are placing rookie offensive guard Marcus McKethan on the season-ending injured reserve.
McKethan, a fifth-round pick out of North Carolina, reportedly suffered a season-ending ACL injury. An unfortunate setback for the talented rookie.
"Giants placed rookie fifth-round pick, OL Marcus McKethan, on injured reserve due to an ACL injury," said ESPN's Adam Schefter.
"G Marcus McKethan (ACL) has been placed on Reserve/Injured," the team announced.
"Bad news that was anticipated for Giants rookie OL Marcus McKethan: he's been placed on IR with a torn ACL," wrote Art Stapleton.
"Giants 5th round rookie G Marcus McKethan suffered an ACL injury and is out for the season," said Field Yates.
"Marcus McKethan has a torn ACL. He's been palced on IR. Tough break for the rookie," said Patricia Traina.
Hopefully the rookie has a good recovery and returns for the 2023 season.