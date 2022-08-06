Giants Place Rookie On Season-Ending Injured Reserve: NFL Fans React

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - JANUARY 01: The New York Giants kickoff to the Dallas Cowboys to start their game at MetLife Stadium on January 1, 2012 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Michael Heiman/Getty Images)

Just moments ago, the New York Giants announced that they are placing rookie offensive guard Marcus McKethan on the season-ending injured reserve.

McKethan, a fifth-round pick out of North Carolina, reportedly suffered a season-ending ACL injury. An unfortunate setback for the talented rookie.

"Giants placed rookie fifth-round pick, OL Marcus McKethan, on injured reserve due to an ACL injury," said ESPN's Adam Schefter.

"G Marcus McKethan (ACL) has been placed on Reserve/Injured," the team announced.

Hopefully the rookie has a good recovery and returns for the 2023 season.