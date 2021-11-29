Giants Player Has Brutally Honest Admission On Jalen Hurts

The New York Giants topped the Philadelphia Eagles, 13-7, on Sunday afternoon.

New York’s defense stifled Jalen Hurts and the Eagles offense. The Giants slowed down Hurts, who had been playing at a high level in recent weeks.

Hurts finished the game with just 129 yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions through the air. He completed only 14 of 29 passes.

Following the game, a New York Giants defensive back had a brutally honest admission on facing the former Alabama quarterback.

“Obviously he’s pretty dangerous at running the ball, and they’re finding that in their offense. We just tried to play physical and play straight up and kind of make him throw the ball, so to speak,” Giants safety Julian Love said.

“He’s very talented, but we wanted him to beat us throwing.”

It certainly worked on Sunday.

The Giants improved to 4-7 on the season with the win, while the Eagles dropped to 5-7 with the loss.