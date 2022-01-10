Giants Player Makes His Opinion On Joe Judge Very Clear

At least one New York Giants player is standing behind Joe Judge. Speaking with the media on Monday, defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence says he believes Judge will be back in 2022.

Per Giants beat writer Art Stapleton, “Dexter Lawrence says he believes Joe Judge will be back as head coach next season with the way things went in today’s team meeting.”

“Joe Judge, I love him,” Lawrence said.

Many thought Judge’s fate in Gotham was sealed after a sequence that included two straight QB sneaks inside the Giants’ own five.

Judge has been under heavy scrutiny from ownership following a 4-13 second season. And reportedly, many players in New York’s locker room would like to see a change as well.

I believe Giants brass is torn on what to do w Joe Judge bc of revolving door of coaches they’ve had in recent years. Have hesitation to move on bc they’d add to that revolving door. At same time I have heard a ton of frustration inside that locker room. Not a little, a lot — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) January 10, 2022

After the Giants 22-7 loss to Washington Sunday, FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer said: “I’ve talked to people inside that locker room, they would like to see a move on from Joe Judge.”

“I would’ve said three weeks ago that it’s a 75 percent chance [Judge] can stay, then 50 percent today, and then probably about 25 percent after that game,” Glazer said. Adding, “Dave Gettleman, the GM, he’ll be gone either way.”