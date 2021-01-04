Look: Giants Players React To The Eagles’ Performance

It’s safe to say that the New York Giants won’t be getting the Philadelphia Eagles anything for the holidays…

The Giants needed the Eagles to beat the Washington Football Team on Sunday night in order to win the NFC East at a dismal 6-10.

New York defeated Dallas on Sunday afternoon, as the Giants remained in contention for the NFC East. Joe Judge’s team will advance to the playoffs if Philadelphia upsets Washington on Sunday Night Football.

Philadelphia has played Washington closely, but head coach Doug Pederson appears to have little interest in winning this game. So far tonight, he’s:

Gone for it on fourth down instead of taking a chip shot game-tying field goal attempt

Removed Jalen Hurts in the fourth quarter in favor of Nate Sudfeld

Yikes.

The Eagles trail the Football Team, 20-14, late in the fourth quarter. Some Giants players have been taking to social media to react to the effort by Philadelphia on Sunday night.

I think the eagles just hate us more than washington. That’s only thing that could make sense right? — Golden Tate (@ShowtimeTate) January 4, 2021

……. — Blake Martinez (@Big__Blake50) January 4, 2021

This is sickening — Darius Slayton (@Young_Slay2) January 4, 2021

Can someone make it make sense to me what’s going on….? — Saquon Barkley (@saquon) January 4, 2021

At the end of the day, the Giants are 6-10, so they really only have themselves to blame for a lack of a playoff berth.

Still, it’s fair to be frustrated with the decisions by Pederson on Sunday night.