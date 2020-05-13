Giants QB Daniel Jones Names 1 Thing He’s Working On The Most

New York Giants fans weren’t thrilled with the Daniel Jones pick last year, but the rookie quarterback impressed in his first season.

Jones, the No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Duke, threw for 3,027 yards, 24 touchdowns and 12 interceptions as a rookie. He replaced Eli Manning as the team’s starting quarterback a couple of games into the season.

Manning retired following the 2019 season. The Giants are clearly Jones’ team moving forward. Jones is looking to improve on a lot heading into his second NFL season, but one thing stands out in that department.

“The biggest thing is ball security, particularly in the pocket, protecting the ball,” Jones told Madelyn Burke of MSG. “That’s a fundamental skill at the QB position . . . to me, it’s a fairly simple fix, a mindfulness . . . being more intentional with it.”

Jones threw 12 interceptions and had six fumbles in 13 games as a rookie. Those aren’t terrible numbers, but definitely ones he needs to improve on moving forward if the Giants are going to make a jump into playoff contention.

New York has a brand new coaching staff to learn from, as well. The Giants hired Patriots assistant Joe Judge as head coach and brought in Jason Garrett as the offensive coordinator.

The Giants are coming off a 4-12 season in 2019. If they’re going to make a big improvement in 2020, Jones will need to play a major role in it.