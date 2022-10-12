Giants Quarterback Daniel Jones Shares Encouraging Injury News

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 02: Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants looks to pass in the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at MetLife Stadium on November 02, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones played through an ankle injury during last week's upset victory over the Green Bay Packers in London.

Now heading into Week 6 with a 4-1 record, Jones has an encouraging update on his injury status.

“Yeah, I feel good. I feel good,” Jones said Wednesday, via ProFootballTalk. “Definitely better than last week.”

Jones also suffered a turf burn that left his hand bloodied during last week's game. Despite both of these injuries, he threw for 217 yards on 21/27 passing in Sunday's 27-22 win. He also rushed for 37 yards.

“It’s scratched up, but it will heal up before Sunday,” the QB said of his hand.

Jones notched limited participation in multiple practices last week after suffering the ankle injury in Week 4. The fourth-year quarterback has no injury designation this week.

Jones and the Giants will look to continue their early-season hot streak in a matchup against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.