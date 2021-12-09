Giants Release Thursday Update On Saquon Barkley

The New York Giants are dealing with several key injuries heading into this weekend’s matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers — including an ankle issue for star running back Saquon Barkley.

For the second day in a row, Barkley notched limited action in practice on Thursday.

Giants injury report DNP

Adoree' Jackson LIMITED

Saquon Barkley

Sterling Shepard

Mike Glennon

Daniel Jones

Kadarius Toney

Kenny Golladay — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) December 9, 2021

While Barkley was limited, he still got some solid reps in during today’s workout.

According to Giants insider Jordan Raanan of ESPN, the star running back went into practice with his ankle heavily taped, but was still “moving fine.”

Saquon Barkley had his ankle heavily taped but he practiced and was moving fine. Not much to worry about there in terms of his availability. pic.twitter.com/X5GijK9m2r — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) December 9, 2021

Injuries continue to plague the 24 year old’s young NFL career. After being carted off the field with an ankle injury during a Week 5 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, Barkley was forced to miss the next four games.

Since returning to the starting lineup in Week 11, he hasn’t exactly looked 100 percent. Over the past three games, the star RB has only carried the ball 30 times.

Still, the Giants would no doubt love to have Barkley on the field this weekend to provide any kind of offensive spark — even if it’s in a limited capacity.

In addition to Saquon Barkley, quarterbacks Daniel Jones (neck), Mike Glennon (concussion) and wide receivers Sterling Shepard (quad), Kenny Golladay (ribs) and Kadarius Toney (oblique) were all limited in today’s practice.