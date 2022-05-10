Giants Released 4 Players Following The NFL Draft

LANDOVER, MD - DECEMBER 03: The helmet of running back Ahmad Bradshaw #44 of the New York Giants sits on the grass before the start of the Giants and Washington Redskins game at FedExField on December 3, 2012 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The New York Giants are reshaping their roster following the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft. An influx of rookies has resulted in multiple roster cuts elsewhere.

The NFC East franchise has released four players since the draft late last month.

Linebacker Omari Cobb, tight end Jake Hausmann, tight end Rysen John and offensive lineman Wes Martin have each been cut.

Each move has been made to open space for rookies ahead of the team's rookie minicamp later this week.

The Giants also released veteran cornerback James Bradberry. However, that wasn't necessarily to create space on the roster. It was to free up some cap space.

New York, meanwhile, added 11 players in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Giants spent their No. 5 overall pick on Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux. They then flipped their focus to offensive line and took offensive tackle Evan Neal with the seventh overall pick.

Overall, six draftees land on the defensive side of the football while the remaining five play on offense.

The Giants are expecting big things out of their rookies, specifically Thibodeaux and Neal.