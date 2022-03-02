Giants Reportedly Cut Veteran Running Back

The New York Giants have reportedly cut veteran running back Devontae Booker.

This decision creates $2.12 million in cap space and triggers a $1 million dead-money charge, per NFL insider Matt Lombardo.

Through his first year with the Giants in 2021, the sixth-year RB logged 593 yards and two touchdowns. These numbers exactly mirrored those of starting running back Saquon Barkley, who missed four games with a nagging ankle injury this past season. Booker notched these numbers on 145 carries while Barkley got there with 162.

With now a stark lack of depth in the running backs room, the Giants will need to search for some improved rushing talent this offseason — either by way of trade or the draft. Newly-hired GM Joe Schoen has made it very clear that he’s open to pursue a variety of trade deals this offseason, and the Giants currently hold the No. 5 and No. 7 overall picks in the 2022 draft.

Booker is now an unrestricted free agent.