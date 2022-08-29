Giants Reportedly Cut Wide Receiver On Monday

SAN DIEGO, CA - DECEMBER 08: The helmet of Antrel Rolle #26 of the New York Giants is seen prior to the start of the game against the San Diego Chargers at Qualcomm Stadium on December 8, 2013 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

As team's make their final preparations for the 2022 NFL season, they're tasked with cutting rosters down from 80 to 53.

On Monday, the Giants began those cuts by releasing seven players, including wide receiver Keelan Doss.

Doss signed on with the G-Men as a free agent in June after stints with the Raiders and a brief stay on the Jets practice squad.

The former UC Davis star made some plays for the Giants this preseason, highlighted by a one-handed catch vs. the Bengals. However, it wasn't enough to earn him a full-time roster spot.

There's a chance Doss could be a candidate to return on the practice squad if/when he clears waivers.