Giants Reportedly Decide On Starting Quarterback For Eagles Game

The Philadelphia Eagles aren't the only team making a change under center in tomorrow's game against the New York Giants. Big Blue are switching things up too.

According to Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post, quarterback Davis Webb will start for the Giants against the Eagles tomorrow. It will be the first start of Webb's NFL career.

Webb was a third-round pick by the Giants in the 2017 NFL Draft, but didn't play as a rookie and was axed after one year. He bounced around the league and barely played at all before rejoining the Giants this past year.

Webb has only four snaps in his NFL career. Sunday will be his first opportunity to actually show the league what he can do.

Earlier in the week the New York Giants indicated that they didn't intend to rest any starters despite having secured the No. 6 overall seed in the playoffs. But it appears that the Giants have decided to err on the side of caution and rest their starters.

The end result could wind up being a lopsided loss to the Eagles in a game that the Eagles must win in order to secure the top seed in the playoffs.

Then again, there have been plenty of quarterbacks who have surprised everyone with incredible play in their NFL debuts. Perhaps Davis Webb will be the latest one.

The game will be played at 4:25 p.m. ET and will air on CBS.